Evergreen Containers to go on X-Press' Green Methanol Ships
Monday February 5, 2024
Evergreen containers: green methanol. File Image / Pixabay.
Box ship operator Evergreen Marine Corporation and X-Press Feeders have signed a memorandum of understanding for the latter to carry the former's containers on X-Press Feeders new dual-fuel ships that are to use green methanol as bunker fuel.
The agreement will also see the two companies work towards the launch of a feeder network powered by green methanol.
Singapore-based X-Press said in December that it intended to fuel part of its European fleet with green methanol bunker fuel.
The company has ordered 14 green methanol-burning newbuilds.
From the start of this year, ships going to ports within the European Union are to come under the EU emissions trading scheme.