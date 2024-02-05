Evergreen Containers to go on X-Press' Green Methanol Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Box ship operator Evergreen Marine Corporation and X-Press Feeders have signed a memorandum of understanding for the latter to carry the former's containers on X-Press Feeders new dual-fuel ships that are to use green methanol as bunker fuel.

The agreement will also see the two companies work towards the launch of a feeder network powered by green methanol.

Singapore-based X-Press said in December that it intended to fuel part of its European fleet with green methanol bunker fuel.

The company has ordered 14 green methanol-burning newbuilds.

From the start of this year, ships going to ports within the European Union are to come under the EU emissions trading scheme.