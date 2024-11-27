Value Group Wins €2 Million Investment for Captured Carbon Processing

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Value Group produced the Flitree onboard carbon capture and scrubber system. Image Credit: Value Group

Sustainability firm Value Group has brought in €2 million of new investment to put towards captured carbon offloading and processing in Rotterdam.

The firm has received the investment from Netherlands-based fund Energietransitiefonds Rotterdam, it said in an emailed statement this week.

Value Group produced the Flitree onboard carbon capture and scrubber system. Vessels' carbon emissions are captured on board by the system and stored either in dedicated fixed tanks or swappable containers.

"Value Group gains a strong strategic partner to accelerate the development of our Value Hub in Rotterdam for CO₂ offloading and processing," Maarten Lodewijks, co-founder of Value Group, said in the statement.

"This partnership not only strengthens the realisation of this Value Hub as a blueprint for future Value Hubs but also drives the ongoing expansion and innovation of our patented Carbon Capture technology."