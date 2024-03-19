IMO Opens Regional Office in Fiji

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The facility will be the IMO's seventh regional presence office. File Image / Pixabay

The International Maritime Organization has opened a regional office in Fiji to increase its work in the Pacific Islands region.

IMO Secretary General Arsenio Dominguez signed a memorandum of understanding with a representative of Fiji's government on Monday setting out plans for the office, the IMO said in an emailed statement.

The facility will be the IMO's seventh regional presence office.

"I welcome this opportunity to enhance the global presence of the IMO as well as our ability to work in step with the Pacific region and Member States," Dominguez said.

"In addition to Fiji as host country, I would like to thank the Governments of Australia, Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands for their generous financial and in-kind support which has helped make this collaboration a reality."