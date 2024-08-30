Former Maersk Head of Future Fuels Launches Decarbonisation Consultancy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Strandesen worked for Maersk from August 2019 to April of this year. Image Credit: Maria Strandesen / LinkedIn

The former head of future fuels at container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk has launched a decarbonisation consultancy.

The new firm, Strandesen Consult, will provide guidance on the most suitable low-carbon fuel mix for shipping companies, Maria Strandesen said on LinkedIn.

The company was launched in June.

Strandesen worked for Maersk from August 2019 to April of this year, serving most recently as head of future fuels.

"I am ready to leverage some hard-earned experience to provide strategic insights on sustainable marine fuels – whether it's choosing the right fuel pathway or crafting the right decarb strategy in a constantly evolving energy transition landscape," Strandesen said.

"The main goal being to help companies and organizations navigate the complex waters of a future decarbonized marine industry."