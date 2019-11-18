MSC Appoints Maersk's Soren Toft as CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Soren Toft. Image Credit: Maersk

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the world's second largest box carrier by capacity, says it will appoint Soren Toft as its new CEO.

Toft has spent the past 25 years at Maersk, most recently as Chief Operating Officer of Maersk Line, the world's largest box carrier by capacity.

"As the world of shipping continues to evolve through great challenges such as digitalisation and the environmental goals set by the UN International Maritime Organization (IMO), container carriers and their customers face a range of exciting tests and opportunities," MSC said in a statement today.

Toft's start date will be revealed at a later date.

He will report directly to Group President and current CEO Diego Aponte, and Gianluigi Aponte, founder and Group Chairman.