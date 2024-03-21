REM Offshore Orders Methanol-Fuelled Ship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has signed a deal with Myklebust Verst for the construction of the energy subsea construction vessel, with delivery due in 2026. Image Credit: REM Offshore

Shipping company REM Offshore has ordered a new dual-fuelled vessel capable of running on methanol.

The firm has signed a deal with Myklebust Verst for the construction of the energy subsea construction vessel, with delivery due in 2026, it said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The ship's design also includes battery packs.

The contract includes the option for a second vessel of the same type.

"This is a big milestone for Rem Offshore," CEO Lars Conradi Andersen said in the statement.

"We are ordering our first net zero emission vessel and taking a big step into the future.

"We are looking forward to being able to offer the vessel to the market, and believe that our customers will appreciate the opportunity for more efficient and sustainable operations."

Methanol is rapidly gaining in popularity as an alternative marine fuel, driven in large part by Maersk's confidence in it, with orders of methanol-fuelled tonnage now coming in regularly from a variety of shipping segments. The main challenge for this market will be the scaling-up of green methanol supply in time to meet the needs of the new ships as they are delivered.