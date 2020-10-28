395 Container Ships Have Had Scrubbers Fitted in 2020: Alphaliner

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Scrubbers have been relatively popular among container lines. File Image / Pixabay

Some 395 container ships have had scrubbers fitted so far this year, according to shipping intelligence service Alphaliner.

A total of 652 boxships currently have the emissions-cleaning equipment fitted, Alphaliner said in an emailed note Wednesday, up by 395 since the start of the year.

328 of those 395 ships were retrofitted with scrubbers, while the remaining 67 were newbuildings, according to the company's data. A further nine ships are currently undergoing scrubber retrofits.

Of the top ten container lines, MSC and Maersk have the highest amount of scrubber-fitted container freight capacity, at 1.657 million TEU and 1.221 million TEU, respectively, Alphaliner said. But expressed as a percentage of the company's capacity, HMM has the most at 80%.