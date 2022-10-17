BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Derivatives Contract Management Trader in Las Palmas

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in the company's Las Palmas office. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a derivatives contract management trader in the Canary Islands.

The company is looking for candidates with a high level of commercial acumen and computer literacy as well as fluent business English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Perform technical market analysis for the Book Management team to support the business strategy

Liaise with Cargo traders to develop integrated strategies

Setup and monitor the daily trading strategy for all bunker contract as well as spot enquiries

Manage basis and premium risks in coordination with the supply teams

Set up and monitor quoting procedures (validity, volume tolerances, overnight, cancellations, etc)

Promote and quote term contracts to customers

Have a strong understanding of the structured products Peninsula offers and how to market them

For more information, click here.