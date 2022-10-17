BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Derivatives Contract Management Trader in Las Palmas

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday October 17, 2022

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a derivatives contract management trader in the Canary Islands.

The company is looking for candidates with a high level of commercial acumen and computer literacy as well as fluent business English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn last week.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Perform technical market analysis for the Book Management team to support the business strategy
  • Liaise with Cargo traders to develop integrated strategies
  • Setup and monitor the daily trading strategy for all bunker contract as well as spot enquiries
  • Manage basis and premium risks in coordination with the supply teams
  • Set up and monitor quoting procedures (validity, volume tolerances, overnight, cancellations, etc)
  • Promote and quote term contracts to customers
  • Have a strong understanding of the structured products Peninsula offers and how to market them

For more information, click here.

