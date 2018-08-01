Scorpio Continues to Warm to Scrubbers

Scrubbers increasingly seen to be a good choice for IMMO2020. File Image / Pixabay / Ship & Bunker

After being previously unconvinced over the use of scrubbers as a compliance route for IMO 2020, Scorpio is continuing to warm to the technology for both its bulker and tanker ventures.

"We've said in the past that we continue to evaluate scrubbers and other alternatives. There are a number of risks and challenges that scrubbers represent that we're continuing to evaluate," Cameron Mackey, Chief Operating Officer at both Scorpio Bulkers and Scorpio Tankers, said Tuesday during the latter's latest earnings call.

"The larger ship sizes have an easier or more compelling case for scrubbers. That's not to say the smaller ships do not, but obviously you'd see them probably lead the way because it's a clear path and payback profile.

"So, we'll update you and the market as and when we get closer to decisions regarding scrubbers, but we haven't discounted the possibility at all."

Mackey's comments follow a similar sentiment made earlier in July during the earnings call for Scorpio Bulkers, and echo the apparent industry-wide shift in opinion on the technology witnessed in recent months.