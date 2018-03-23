IMO Explains Why Energy Efficiency in Shipping Matters [VIDEO]

Five such MTCCs have been established that are located in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Pacific. Image Credit: IMO

As part if its role leading a European Union (EU) funded project designed to help shipping move into a new era of low-carbon operation, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has released a new video explaining why energy efficiency in Shipping matters.

"All industries are looking to becoming cleaner, greener and more energy efficient – and shipping is no exception. Improved energy efficiency means less fuel is used, and that means less harmful emissions," says IMO.

Specifically, the video outlines how the Global MTCC Network (GMN) initiative aims to unite so-called Maritime Technology Cooperation Centres (MTCCs) into a global network to promote technologies and operations to improve energy efficiency in the maritime sector.

"This project is one of the building blocks that will help shipping becoming greener," says Magda Kopczynska, Director, DG MOVE, European Commission.

IMO says developing countries and, in particular, Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States, will be the main beneficiaries of the initiative.