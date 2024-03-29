Chevron Charters Hybrid Electric Bunker Barge in Singapore

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Marine Dynamo is expected to use about 20% less fuel than conventional vessels of its type. Image Credit: Chevron

Global energy company Chevron has chartered its first hybrid electric bunker barge in Singapore.

The Marine Dynamo, owned and operated by Vitol logistics arm V-Bunkers, is expected to use about 20% less fuel than conventional vessels of its type, Chevron said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Instead of three auxiliary engines, the barge comes with two auxiliary engines and an electric power distribution system.

"We're looking for opportunities like this to understand new technologies, test capabilities and collect data to determine if there is broader applicability for our global operations," Jennifer Chao, commercial marine manager for Asia Pacific at Chevron, said in the statement.