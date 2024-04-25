New oil Products Terminal for Constantza

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Constantza, Romania. File Image / Pixabay.

A new oil products terminal is being developed in the Romanian port of Constantza.

The project is being driven by fuel distributor JT Grup Oil. The privately owned terminal will be fully automated and have a 31,500 metric tonne storage capacity across eight storage tanks, according to local news provider Romania Insider.

The terminal is connected by rail and road to the port and national infrastructure and is able to offer simultaneous loading and unloading of ships, wagons, and tankers.

The project is now in its second phase. The inland fuel distributor has been supplying dieseel to commercial shipping calling at the Midia and Constantza ports since 2023, according to the report.