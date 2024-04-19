BUNKER JOBS: Swiss Firm Seeks Bunker Trading Manager in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in bunker trading and demonstrated leadership experience. Image Credit: KeyPartners

A Switzerland-based company is seeking to hire a bunker trading manager in Rotterdam.

Recruitment company KeyPartners highlighted the open role in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday, without naming the hiring company.

The company is looking for candidates with proven experience in bunker trading and demonstrated leadership experience.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Execute back-to-back bunker trading operations, ensuring optimal pricing, profitability, and risk management.

Develop and implement trading strategies to capitalize on market trends and opportunities.

Foster strong relationships with suppliers, customers, and industry stakeholders to enhance the company's market position.

Monitor market trends, regulations, and industry developments to stay ahead of the competition.

Collaborate with internal departments, such as finance, operations, and legal, to ensure smooth business processes.

