ATH Trading Hires Senior Bunker Trader in Madrid

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire was previously a marine fuel trader for Vilma Oil in Madrid from June 2017 to last month. Image Credit: Carlos Caballero Oguiza / LinkedIn

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm ATH Trading has hired a senior bunker trader in Madrid.

Carlos Caballero Oguiza has joined the company as a senior bunker trader in Madrid as of this month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile on Wednesday.

Oguiza was previously a marine fuel trader for Vilma Oil in Madrid from June 2017 to last month.

He had earlier served in various bunkering roles for Bomin between 2009 and 2017.

ATH Trading has offices in Luanda and Madrid, and trades bunker fuel worldwide as well as running a physical supply operation in Angola using its vessel the ATH Lemba.