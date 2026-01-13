ABS and Siemens Energy Team Up on Marine Battery Safety

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The partners will study thermal runaway in lithium-ion batteries using modelling and simulation to improve safety for marine and offshore energy storage systems. File Image / Pixabay

Classification society ABS and Siemens Energy have launched a joint project to improve lithium-ion battery safety for marine and offshore applications.

The project will use advanced modelling and simulation to better understand thermal runaway and how battery systems behave under extreme conditions, supporting safer design, verification and operation of energy storage systems, ABS said in a press release on Monday.

It combines ABS’s expertise in classification, verification and standards development with Siemens Energy’s capabilities in digital simulation and industrial technology.

“By combining ABS’s experience in safety standards with Siemens Energy’s advanced modeling capabilities, we are helping the marine and offshore industries move forward with greater confidence in the design and operation of next-generation energy storage technologies,” Michael Kei, vice president- technology at ABS, said.

Siemens Energy said the work will also help optimise design and operational requirements for battery systems used in marine environments.

Over the project period, the partners will use simulation-based validation to assess battery pack behaviour, identify design improvements, and strengthen safety assurance across the energy storage lifecycle.