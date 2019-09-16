3 Ferries Get Shore Power Upgrades

Jean Nicoli, one of the 3 Corsica Linea ferries to be upgraded. Image Credit: ABB / Corsica Linea

Three Corsica Linea ferries are to be upgraded to use shore power when berthed in the Port of Marseille, France.

The vessels, Paglia Orba, Jean Nicoli and Pascal Paoli, will receive equipment from ABB that will step down electricity from the local grid in Marseille to 11KV.

As part of the project ABB will also deliver a custom-designed cable management system on the quay at Marseille.

“ABB shore connection technology enables the type of emissions-free ship power that regulators, ports and local residents increasingly demand. With ABB’s proven technology, Paglia Orba, Jean Nicoli and Pascal Paoli will be emissions-free when berthed in Marseille,” said Ludovic Amouroux, Project Manager, Corsica Linea.

“We estimate we will use between 7 MWh and 11 MWh of zero-emission power per call, depending on the vessel.”

With the Paglia Orba installation already underway, the entire project is slated for completion at some point next year.