Maersk, CMA CGM Mull Orders for More Methanol Powered Ships: Reports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maerks first methanol powered ship was ordered in 2021. Image Credit: AP Moller Holding

Maersk and CMA CGM, respectively the second and third largest carriers by capacity, are reportedly in talks to add more methanol powered ships to their fleet.

Maersk is said to be talking to Far East yards for a series of ten ships with a capacity of between 7,000 and 8,000 TEU, according to the latest report by sector specialists Alphaliner.

CMA CGM is alleged to be considering an order for ten methanol-powered ships with a capacity of 4,000 TEU.

Both box shipping giants have already heavily backed methanol bunkers.

CMA CGMs methanol-powered order book is currently the greater of the two, with a total of 24 ships and a combined capacity of 336,000 TEU.

Maersk, who was the first major box shipper to back the alternative fuel, has 19 methanol-powered vessels on its order book with a combined capacity of 296,100 TEU.

Maersk's first methanol-powered ship was recently floated out and is expected to be in service later this year.