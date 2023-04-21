Maersk's First Methanol-Powered Ship Floats Out

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 2,100 TEU capacity vessel was ordered in 2021. Image Credit: AP Moller Holding

Maersk's first methanol-powered ship has moved a step forwards towards entering service after it was floated out last week by shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.

The vessel is expected to be named Laura Maersk and have ‘all the way to zero’ written on her hull, sector specialists Alphaliner noted in its latest weekly report.

The 2,100 TEU capacity vessel, ordered in 2021, is notable as it marked the start of the first backing of the alternative fuel by a major box shipper.

In August 2021 Maersk then placed an initial order for eight 16,000 TEU capacity methanol-powered ships, followed in January 2022 with the additoanl of a further four vessels to the order for a total of 12 such ships.

In October last year Maersk then placed an order for six 17,000 TEU capacity methanol-powered ships.

Number other box shippers including peers CMA CGM have since also order methanol powered tonnage.