CMA CGM Moves Ahead of Maersk on Methanol Powered Ship Orders

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CMA CGM has both LNG and methanol powered vessels on its orderbook. Image Credit: CMA CGM

The recent finalizing of orders by CMA CGM has seen the world's third largest carrier by capacity move ahead of previous leader Maersk on methanol-powered ships.

As Ship & Bunker reported last week, CMA CGM recently formalized a record 21 billion Yuan ($3 billion) agreement with China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) that included twelve 15,000 TEU capacity methanol dual-fuel ships.

Those vessels come in addition to twelve 13,000 TEU capacity vessels ordered in February.

That bring CMA CGMs methanol-powered order book to a total of 24 ships with a combined capacity of 336,000 TEU.

This compares with 19 methanol-powered vessels with a combined capacity of 296,100 TEU that Maersk, who was the first on the container giants to back methanol bunkers, has on its order book.

Maersk, the world's second largest carrier by capacity, ordered its first methanol-powered vessel - a 2,100 TEU feeder - in February 2021.

In August 2021 Maersk then placed an initial order for eight 16,000 TEU capacity methanol-powered ships, followed in January 2022 with the additoanl of a further four vessels to the order for a total of 12 such ships.

In October last year Maersk then placed an order for six 17,000 TEU capacity methanol-powered ships.

As marine shipping looks to reduce its GHG foorprint on the road to becoming a zero emissions indsutry, methanol is expected to play a key role in the marine fuel mix of the future.