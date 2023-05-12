Port of Rotterdam Plans Swappable Hydrogen Bunker Storage System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The partners plan to have the operation up and running in 2025. Image Credit: Condor H2

The Port of Rotterdam plans to set up a supply operation for swappable containerised hydrogen storage tanks and batteries for ships calling at the Northwest European hub.

The port authority, the Province of Zuid Holland and more than 40 partners have launched a project to develop the use of hydrogen in inland and near-shore shipping, the Port of Rotterdam said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Condor H2 will provide swappable containerised hydrogen storage tanks and battery packs on a pay-per-use basis "to enable ships to operate emission-free with limited up-front investments for ship owners," the port authority said.

The hydrogen will be for use in onboard fuel cells.

The partners plan to have the operation up and running in 2025.

"Hydrogen is already being tested in shipping, but the time has come to take action towards large-scale implementation," Nico van Dooren, director of new business of the Port of Rotterdam, said in the statement.

"By offering a modular, scalable and affordable solution, Condor H2 will make it technically and economically feasible to switch to zero-emission shipping on the key shipping routes in north-west Europe."