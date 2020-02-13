Pakistan: 0.2%S MGO Available Ahead of LSFO Avails

by Ship & Bunker News Team

VLSFO expected in Pakistan soon. File Image / Pixabay

MGO with a sulfur content of 0.2% to 0.25% is being offered in the Pakistan market ahead of the availability of VLSFO.

The product is being offered if both the key ports of Port Karachi and Bin Qasim Pakistan.

The 0.2%S product is priced at a discount of around $20/mt to 0.1%S LSMGO, Yousuf Muhammad, CEO at local physical supplier Ocean Bunkers told Ship & Bunker.

“We hope IMO 2020 0.5% LSFO will also be available from Refinery for Pakistani Ports Soon,” he added.

Ocean Bunkers says it already suppliers LSFO alongside its MGO at various UAE ports including Jebel Ali, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The global 0.50% sulfur cap cane into force from January 1.