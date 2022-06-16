MSC Promotes Biofuel Bunker Use to Shippers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC is the world's largest container line by fleet capacity. File Image / Pixabay

Container line MSC is promoting its use of biofuel bunkers in its fleet as a means of its customers offsetting the carbon emissions incurred from the transportation of their cargoes.

The firm's MSC Biofuel Solution service allows shippers at selected ports to be awarded emissions offset certificates related to the company's use of biofuels, MSC said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The firm is using responsibly sourced second-generation biofuels blended with conventional bunkers, with a potential emissions saving of up to 90% from the biofuel component, it said.

"By adopting low-carbon fuels, we're playing an enabling role in the energy transition while also reducing the emissions of our own operations," Dimitri Ruggiero, global accounts vice president at MSC, said in the statement.

"Customers can also achieve a reduction in emissions in their supply chains by taking part in our carbon insetting programme.

"We are continually improving the energy efficiency of our fleet, as well as collaborating with partners across the maritime ecosystem on research, trials and pilots to promote the wider adoption of low- and zero-carbon fuels of the future."