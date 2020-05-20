Covid-19 Takes Chunk out of Global CO2 Output

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) going into the world's atmosphere in April fell by 17% against last year's global average as a result of Covid-19 enforced economic inactivity.

The percentage number comes from estimates published by Journal Nature Climage Change, according to online news provider the verge.

April's smaller CO2 output was primarily drawn from manufacturing, power generation, and transportation (excluding aviation) and shipping.

The reduced pollution turns the world's atmospheric pollution clock back to 2006, the report said.