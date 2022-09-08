Alfa Laval to Develop Fuel Supply System for WinGD Methanol Engines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies plan to have the engine and fuel supply system ready for tests next year. File Image / Pixabay

Engineering firm Alfa Laval is set to develop the fuel supply system for methanol-fuelled engines designed by WinGD.

The two companies signed an agreement at the SMM industry event in Hamburg this week, Alfa Laval said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

WinGD expects to have methanol-fuelled engines ready by 2024.

Alfa Laval will provide the fuel supply system, the control system, fuel valve train and auxiliary functions including the purging system. A prototype will be developed for tests at WinGD facilities in Winterthur, Switzerland.

"Alfa Laval is supporting customers of all types and in all stages of the fuel transition," Viktor Friberg, Head of Marine Separation & Fuel Supply Systems at Alfa Laval, said in the statement.

"That means working with the full range of current and future marine fuels, as well as adapting our technology to support their choice of engines."