Hedging Company Global Risk Management Hires Pension Fund Executive as CFO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Nørgaard previously served as senior vice president and head of finance at Danish pension fund Veliv. Image Credit: Global RIsk Management

Fuel price hedging company Global Risk Management has hired a new chief financial officer, the company said Monday.

Jacob Nørgaard will take up the role as of May 1, Global Risk Management said in an emailed statement.

Nørgaard previously served as senior vice president and head of finance at Danish pension fund Veliv.

"I really look forward to joining the well-reputed company that Global Risk Management is, and I am keen to contribute to its goal of becoming an energy trading house and safeguarding its long-term success through developing the company's strategy," Nørgaard said.

Global Risk Management is owned by United Shipping and Trading Company, the parent company of marine fuels conglomerate Bunker Holding.