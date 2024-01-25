Island Petroleum Adds Bunker Delivery Vessel to Limassol Operation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has acquired the 6,544 DWT tanker M/T Astraia to add to its fleet for operations at Limassol. Image Credit: Island Petroleum

Marine fuel supplier Island Petroleum has added a new bunker delivery vessel to its physical supply operation at Limassol.

The company has acquired the 6,544 DWT tanker M/T Astraia to add to its fleet for operations at Limassol, it said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The vessel is larger than the other ships in its fleet in the area.

"This significant addition to our fleet marks an important milestone in our commitment to delivering efficient, reliable, and sustainable solutions to the global shipping community," Elena Christodoulidou, trading manager at Island Petroleum, said in the statement.

"The vessel's size and equipment will facilitate even more efficient bunkering operations, in our bid to ensure swift and reliable delivery of marine fuel oils."

Island Petroleum is a subsidiary of Island Oil (Holdings) Ltd.