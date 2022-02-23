Port of Rotterdam to Pilot Hydrogen-Fuelled Mobile Shore Power System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The shore power system will be tested by Cargow's multipurpose ships. Image Credit: Port of Rotterdam

The Port of Rotterdam is set to launch a trial of a new mobile hydrogen-fuelled shore power system.

The port authority will set up the pilot project at the C Steinweg-Handelsveen BV Beatrix terminal in Eemhaven for Cargow's multipurpose ships to use late this year, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The tendering process for the trial is starting this month.

"An autonomous, mobile installation with non-fossil fuel (hydrogen) will be tested within the framework of the energy transition," the port authority said in the statement.

"Mobile solutions are required at sea port terminals where investments in shore-based power are less obvious.

"Tests are also being performed on a cable management system that can be deployed flexibly."