More Owners Mulling LNG-Powered Megamax Boxships: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

With LNG having established itself as the alternative fuel of choice for new build orders in 2024, that momentum looks set to continue in 2025 as more owners reportedly consider the use of LNG to power orders for their biggest box ships.

With MSC having added a further ten LNG-powered 24,000 TEU 'megamax' box ships to its orderbook last month, an Asia-based carrier is now said to be looking at LNG for new contracts of 'megamax' class ships.

Sector specialists Alphaliner cites Evergreen and ONE as the most likely potential recipients of such ships.

When it comes to alternative fuels, both carriers have notably so far opted only for methanol tonnage.