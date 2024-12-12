MSC Orders 10 More LNG-Powered Megamax Boxships: Report

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

MSC has ordered a further ten LNG-powered 24,000 TEU ’megamax’ box ships to its orderbook, according to reports.

Sector specialists Alphaliner say it is understands the order has been placed with Hengli Heavy Industry.

If confirmed it would add to an order placed with the same yard in September for 10 or 12 LNG-powered 21,000 TEU ships.

It would also add to an impressive year for orders of LNG-powered tonnage, which for 2024 has been the overwhelming choice for alternatively-fuelled new build orders.

Last month 23 of the 27 orders placed for alternative fuelled ship were for LNG-fuelled tonnage.

MSC is the world's largest carrier by capacity at 6.2 million TEU.

It also has the largest orderbook by capacity at just under 1.9 million TEU.

If the latest reports are confirmed it would push MSCs orderbook over the 2 million TEU mark.