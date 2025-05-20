LR Verifies Anemoi's Wind Propulsion Saving 1.9 Mt/Day of Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Anemoi’s rotor sails delivered greater fuel savings of 21% during the North Pacific voyage, where wind conditions were favourable. Image Credit: Anemoi

London-based Wind propulsion technology firm Anemoi Marine Technologies has had its rotor sail system verified for bunker fuel savings by an independent assessment from Lloyd's Register Advisory (LR).

The tests took place over nearly a year on the bulk carrier TR Lady, which is chartered by Cargill, Anemoi said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The ship sailed across various routes, including the Indian Ocean, South and North Pacific, the Cape of Good Hope, and busy shipping lanes like the Strait of Malacca.

Data from eight voyages were analysed, showing average bunker fuel savings of 1.9 mt per day and CO2 reductions of 7 mt daily, which equals about 9.1% less fuel use and emissions.

This closely matches Anemoi's predicted 10% savings.

Fuel savings varied depending on the route and wind conditions. For example, one North Pacific voyage saw savings as high as 21%.

However, Anemoi shared the overall data to show realistic, long-term results.

LR confirmed that Anemoi's method for measuring fuel savings is accurate, validating the rotor sail as a reliable technology to reduce shipping fuel consumption and emissions.

"We have independently verified Anemoi's methodology to calculate thrust power and predict fuel consumption, confirming its accuracy when ship-specific coefficients are correctly applied and kept up to date," Dr Dogan Uzun, ship performance consultant at Lloyd's Register Advisory, said.