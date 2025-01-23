Irish Passenger Ship Uses HVO for First Time

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Dublin Bay Cruises says it is the first passenger ship operator to use HVO in Ireland. Image Credit: Dublin Bay Cruises

Dublin Bay Cruises has bunkered its passenger vessel, St Bridget, with hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) instead of conventional marine fuel, becoming the first passenger ship operator in Ireland to adopt HVO.

“This change will reduce emissions by up to 90%, which will exceed the climate targets set by the EU and Ireland,” Dublin Bay Cruises said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The company has not specified whether the HVO used was in its pure form (HVO 100) or blended with conventional marine fuels such as MGO.

Dublin Bay Cruises states that it is making significant investments to reduce emissions from its fleet by integrating energy-efficient systems and adopting green technologies in its daily operations.

“Recently Dublin Bay Cruises faced a crucial decision—whether to invest in a larger vessel for increased passenger numbers or to reconsider our approach and focus on sustainability,” Eugene Garrihy, founder and managing director of Dublin Bay Cruises, said.

“After careful thought, we chose the latter.

"Our choice reflects not just a business decision, but a responsibility to the environment and the future of our coastal communities.

"We need to slow things down.”