Tankers International Adds 15 Scrubber-Equipped VLCCs to Pool in 2022

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm's overall pool totalled 66 VLCCs across eight partners by the end of last year, with an average age of 6.8 years. Image Credit: Tankers International

Shipping firm Tankers International increased the number of scrubber-equipped VLCCs in its pool by 15 vessels last year.

The firm's scrubber-equipped pool expanded to 34 vessels by the end of 2022 from 19 a year earlier, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

The firm's overall pool totalled 66 VLCCs across eight partners by the end of last year, with an average age of 6.8 years.

"The VLCC sector's recovery has been dramatic, especially during the second half of last year," Charlie Grey, chief operating officer at Tankers International. said in the statement.

"However, this recovery has arrived alongside changes in trade routes as our market becomes more complex.

"As a result, we have seen the value of pooling continue to increase.

"We are incredibly pleased that the Tankers International VLCC pooling model continues to provide exceptional value for our partners."