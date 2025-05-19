Hapag-Lloyd Takes Delivery of LNG-Fuelled Large Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 24,000 TEU capacity container vessel was the 11th LNG-fuelled vessel in the Hamburg Express fleet. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

German container line Hapag-Lloyd has taken delivery of a 24,000 TEU capacity container vessel from South Korea.

Named Genova Express, the ship is the 11th in a series of 12 large container vessels in the Hamburg Express class, the firm said in a LinkedIn post last week.

"With an impressive capacity of 24,000 TEU, she will soon join the Far East–North Europe Service in our new Gemini Cooperation," it said.

The vessel is equipped with dual-fuel engines from MAN Energy Solutions, enabling it to run on LNG and conventional marine fuels.

The global LNG-fuelled fleet is made up of 716 vessels, with an additional 260 expected to be added over the next year, classification society DNV data shows.

As more LNG-capable ships enter service, demand for LNG and cleaner alternatives such as bio-LNG is projected to rise significantly.