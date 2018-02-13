Eight Evergreen Newbuilds to Feature Shore Power Tech

From left to right: EMC President Lawrence Lee, EMC Chairman Anchor Chang, SHI CEO J.O. Nam, SHI CMO K.H. Kim. Image Caption: Evergreen

Evergreen Marine Corp. (Evergreen) says it has placed an order for eight 11,000 TEU containerships that will be built ready with shorepower technology.

"In line with the stringent eco-friendly criteria that Evergreen has imposed on its own operation, the ships are equipped with various environmental protection devices, including a ballast water treatment system and alternative maritime power to fully comply with the regulations of international maritime agencies and authorities concerned," said Evergreen.

The newbuildings are planned to be delivered from the first quarter of 2020 through the second quarter of 2021 following construction by Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI).

Last month engineering firm Cavotec said it was seeing "high demand" for its shore power equipment at major ports.