World News
Scorpio Tankers Sees $5,400/Day Premium for Scrubber-Equipped LR1 Tankers
Profits for scrubber-equipped tonnage are growing. Image Credit: File Image / Pixabay
LR1 tankers equipped with scrubbers are earning as much as a quarter more than equivalent ships without the emissions-cleaning equipment, according to shipping company Scorpio Tankers.
In January the company's LR1 tankers with scrubbers earned $5,400/day more than those without, Scorpio said in a statement Wednesday, against average earnings of $19,000/day for this type of vessel.
Scrubber-equipped LR2 tankers earned $5,300/day more than those without, the company said, against an average of $25,000/day.
Meanwhile scrubber-equipped MRs earned just $2,800/day more than those without, against average earnings of $22,000/day.
In October 2018 Scorpio announced it planned to retrofit scrubbers to the substantial majority of its fleet.