Former GP Global Head of Bunkering Launches New Bunker Trading Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new firm was registered in Singapore in November. File Image / Pixabay

Anil Keswani, formerly head of bunkering for the East of Suez region at GP Global, has launched a new oil trading company with a focus including marine fuels.

Keswani has left GP Global as of this month to become CEO of Oleo Energy Trading, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) database shows Oleo Energy Trading Pte Ltd was registered in the city state in November with Keswani as a director.

The company's focus is bitumen, base oils, bunkering and petroleum products trading, according to the ACRA data. Job sites show the firm was seeking to hire a senior bunker trader in Singapore at the end of last year to focus on developing supplier relationships in India and Sri Lanka.

GP Global's bunker business was brought to a standstill in July after it announced the discovery of fraud in the wider group by some of its employees in the UAE.

The company is undergoing a restructuring exercise including attempting to sell some of its assets.

Chris Todd, the company's former head of bunkers for the West of Suez, told Ship & Bunker in November that he had left the firm. Many of the company's bunker traders have also now found work elsewhere.