Shore Power System to be Installed for Sea and River Cruise Vessels at Amsterdam by 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ports is aiming for all of its vessel traffic to be emissions-free by 2050. Image Credit: Port of Amsterdam

Shore power systems for both sea and river cruise vessels are set to be available at Amsterdam as soon as 2025.

The port authority has accelerated its shore power plans with a view to the facilities being available from the start of the 2025 cruise season, the Port of Amsterdam said in a statement on its website last week. The facility may also be used for other purposes such as charging infrastructure.

The ports is aiming for all of its vessel traffic to be emissions-free by 2050.

"The Port of Amsterdam wants to be a leader in the energy transition," the authority said in the statement.

"That is why it is speeding up the installation of green ship-to-shore power for both sea cruises and river cruises.

"Thanks to ship-to-shore power, the berths at the Passenger Terminal Amsterdam will become greener.

"This will significantly reduce the CO2 emissions of sea cruise ships at the quay.

"It will improve air quality by reducing particulate matter, among other things.

"Since the ships will no longer need to use their generators, ship-to-shore power will also help reduce odour and noise."