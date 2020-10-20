Stena Bulk Investigates Carbon Capture for Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Carbon capture may be one way for shipping to cut down on its emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company Stena Bulk is set to work with the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI) on a study investigating the potential for carbon capture to be used in shipping.

The feasibility study will focus on the technical and economic challenges posed by using the decarbonisation technology at sea, OGCI said in a statement on its website last week.

"We need to evaluate as many potential solutions as possible that might help decarbonise the industry," Erik Hånell, CEO of Stena Bulk, said in the statement.

"Carbon capture might be such a solution with the potential to play a key role in this transition, and this feasibility study presents a unique opportunity for us to work with some of our key customers to understand and assess the technical and economic challenges involved in making carbon capture work onboard vessels."

Stena Bulk has been one of more active shipping companies in trying out alternative fuels, working with biofuels, LNG and methanol.