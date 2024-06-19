Unifeeder Signs Fuel Efficiency Collaboration Deal With MPC Container Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two companies plan jointly to invest in fuel efficiency retrofits on MPC vessels chartered by Unifeeder. Image Credit: Unifeeder

Shipping firms Unifeeder and MPC Container Ships are set to work together on investing in energy efficiency technologies.

The two companies plan jointly to invest in fuel efficiency retrofits on MPC vessels chartered by Unifeeder, Unifeeder said in a statement on its website.

An independent third party, Vessel Performance Solutions, will monitor the technologies used to measure efficiency savings in real time.

"We are excited to embark on this innovative partnership with MPC Container Ships," Christian Hoepfner, group decarbonisation director at Unifeeder, said in the statement.

"At Unifeeder, minimizing fuel consumption and enhancing operational efficiency is a priority.

"This collaboration not only aligns with our goals for decarbonization but also sets a precedent for the industry to overcome traditional split incentive barriers.

"By jointly investing in a bundle of Energy Efficiency Technologies and sharing the resulting benefits, we are paving the way for a more sustainable future in maritime transport."