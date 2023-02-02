BUNKER PRICES: Fujairah VLSFO Sees Biggest Daily Gain Since July

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have had a strong start to 2023. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced for the first session in three at most ports on Wednesday, with VLSFO at Fujairah marking the sharpest daily gain since July.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $13.50/mt to $703.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the highest level since Friday. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $3.50/mt to $464.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $7.50/mt to $1,026.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $2.72bl to $82.84/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices jumped by $19.50/mt to $700/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $17/mt to $618.50/mt, at Fujairah they surged by $31.50/mt -- the biggest gaily gain since July 8 -- to $691/mt and at Houston they declined by $1/mt to $635/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.30/bl at $82.54/bl as of 9:58 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $2.26/mt fall in bunker prices.