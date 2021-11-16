Oasis Marine Power Wins New Investment to Develop Offshore Charging Buoy

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The two firms will work together on the Oasis Power Buoy. Image Credit: Oasis Marine Power

Aberdeen-based Oasis Marine Power has taken on new investment from fellow Scottish firm Wilkie Engineering as it nears commercial delivery of its innovative offshore charging buoy system.

The two firms will work together to bring its Oasis Power Buoy concept to market, which will allow hybrid and battery-powered ships to charge at sea.

Wilkie Engineering has taken on an undisclosed stake in the company.

Sea trials of the system are expected to begin later this month with a commercial launch of the system planned for 2022.

The initial market for the product will be at offshore wind farms where hybrid and electric crew transfer vessels (CTVs) can replenish their batteries in field, rather than having to make a return journey back to shore to recharge.

The buoy receives its power directly from the wind turbines, providing a zero-emission energy source, thereby providing a dual function as an offshore mooring and charging point.

"We are thrilled to have Wilkie Engineering as both our manufacturers and investors," George Smith, managing director of Oasis Marine Power, said in a statement released today.

"Wilkies also share our aspirations for creating a new generation of products that will reduce carbon emissions and have longevity in the marine sector."