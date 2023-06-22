Glander International Bunkering Reports Record Earnings in 2022/23

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CEO Carsten Ladekjær has expressed pride in the firm's performance. Image Credit: Glander International Bunkering

Bunker Holding subsidiary Glander International Bunkering saw its earnings climb to a record level in the last financial year.

The firm saw earnings before tax of $40.9 million in the year to April 30, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

No comparison can be made with the previous financial year, as the firm did not release its own results statement in June 2022. The company reported pre-tax earnings of $18.5 million in 2020-21, $27.3 million in 2019-20 and $15.7 million in 2018-19.

"We take immense pride in the achievements of the 2022/23 fiscal year," Carsten Ladekjær, CEO of Glander, said in the statement.

"Despite industry challenges, our teams around the world have managed to play a key role in propelling global trade.

"Our role is connecting the dots and enabling safe, efficient bunker solutions so that our customers can concentrate on what they do best – namely, to keep goods moving worldwide."