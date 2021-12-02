BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Decarbonisation Project Engineer

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The successful candidate will join Maersk's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk

Container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a project engineer working on decarbonisation for its fleet technology team in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with a master's degree in engineering, a good understanding of coding and preferably two to three years of professional experience, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn this week.

The posting lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Using Maersk's extensive fleet data, gather, validate, and process it to support commercial and compliance strategy

Initiate, implement and manage retrofit projects that reduce fuel consumption and help to decarbonise our ships

Work effectively to drive external suppliers and stakeholders towards our goals

Facilitate excellent communication and cooperation between teams within Maersk

Continuously be open-minded to new emerging decarbonisation technologies, bring them into the fold and evaluate their potential for future implementation

