World News
BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Decarbonisation Project Engineer
The successful candidate will join Maersk's Copenhagen office. Image Credit: AP Moller-Maersk
Container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a project engineer working on decarbonisation for its fleet technology team in Copenhagen.
The company is looking for candidates with a master's degree in engineering, a good understanding of coding and preferably two to three years of professional experience, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn this week.
The posting lists the following key responsibilities for the role:
- Using Maersk's extensive fleet data, gather, validate, and process it to support commercial and compliance strategy
-
Initiate, implement and manage retrofit projects that reduce fuel consumption and help to decarbonise our ships
-
Work effectively to drive external suppliers and stakeholders towards our goals
-
Facilitate excellent communication and cooperation between teams within Maersk
-
Continuously be open-minded to new emerging decarbonisation technologies, bring them into the fold and evaluate their potential for future implementation
