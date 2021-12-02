BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Decarbonisation Project Engineer

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday December 2, 2021

Container shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a project engineer working on decarbonisation for its fleet technology team in Copenhagen.

The company is looking for candidates with a master's degree in engineering, a good understanding of coding and preferably two to three years of professional experience, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn this week.

The posting lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

  • Using Maersk's extensive fleet data, gather, validate, and process it to support commercial and compliance strategy

  • Initiate, implement and manage retrofit projects that reduce fuel consumption and help to decarbonise our ships

  • Work effectively to drive external suppliers and stakeholders towards our goals

  • Facilitate excellent communication and cooperation between teams within Maersk

  • Continuously be open-minded to new emerging decarbonisation technologies, bring them into the fold and evaluate their potential for future implementation

For more information, click here.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com