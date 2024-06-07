New Methanol-Ready Fallpipe Vessel Completes Naming Ceremony

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The ceremony was held for the 37,000 DWT Yellowstone in Zeebrugge on June 4. Image Credit: DEME Group

A naming ceremony has been held in Belgium for a new fallpipe vessel suitable for conversion to run on methanol.

The ceremony was held for the 37,000 DWT Yellowstone in Zeebrugge on June 4, DEME Group said in a statement on its website.

The ship is suitable for conversion to dual-fuel methanol propulsion, and has a hybrid power plant with a 1 MWh Li-ion battery.

"We were greatly honoured that Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid, Princess of Belgium accepted our invitation to become the godmother of 'Yellowstone,'" CEO Luc Vandenbulcke said in the statement.

"'Yellowstone' embodies the innovation and excellence that DEME stands for, and the presence of Her Royal Highness at this naming ceremony emphasises the significance of this great milestone."