COVID Outbreak Sees Norway Tighten Cruise Regs, Hurtigruten's Cruise Ops Restart Paused

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MS Roald Amundsen. Image Credit: Hurtigruten

The scale of difficulty that the cruise sector faces to restart operations was laid bare today after an outbreak of COVID-19 on Hurtigruten vessel MS Roald Amundsen saw the Norwegian operator once again suspending all expedition cruises and authorities tighten regulations.

The operator said 36 crew members and "several guests" on the vessel had tested positive for the Coronavirus.

After the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered cruise operations globally, in June Hurtigruten was one of the first firms to resume operations.

"We have not been good enough and we have made mistakes," Hurtigruten CEO, Daniel Skjeldam, said in a statement.

"In light of the recent increase in new cases of COVID-19 globally, the only responsible choice is to suspend all expedition sailings until we are absolutely confident, we can carry out our operations in line with all requirements from the Authorities and with the even stricter requirements we have set for ourselves."

Also Monday, Norwegian health minister Bent Hoie said cruise ships with more than 100 people on board will not be able to disembark at Norwegian ports.

The new rules will apply for in initial fourteen day period.