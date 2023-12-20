BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Two-Week High

Bunker fuel prices jumped at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $6/mt to $629/mt on Tuesday, reaching the highest level since December 6. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $5/mt to $507/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $14/mt to $840.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $1.28/bl to $79.23/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $11/mt to $610/mt, at Rotterdam they gained $13/mt to $554/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $11/mt to $617/mt, and at Houston they advanced by $2.50/mt to $562/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.04/bl at $79.27/bl as of 6:21 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.30/mt rise in bunker prices.

