Opus Marine to Use Carbon Offsets for Entire Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Opus Marine's fleet primarily serves the offshore wind industry. File Image / Pixabay

Offshore services company Opus Marine is set to use carbon offsets to cover the emissions of its entire fleet.

The company has signed a deal with Project Net Zero to take on offsets from January 1, Project Net Zero said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Hamburg-based Opus owns and operates eight crew transfer vessels.

"Being deeply involved in the offshore wind energy, we are proud to be the first ship owner compensating the entire fuel emissions of our fleet," Bernhard Messer, managing director of Opus Marine, said in the statement.

"The decarbonization of our fleet not only gives us an unprecedented position in our market, but allows us to support renewable energy projects, including wind."