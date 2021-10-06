Australia's Fortescue Metals Group Seeks to Develop Ammonia-Fuelled Bulkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Fortescue's iron ore shipments may soon be powered by green ammonia. File Image / Pixabay

Australian mining company Fortescue Metals Group is seeking to bring in ammonia-fuelled bulkers to ships its iron ore around the world.

As part of its decarbonisation strategy, the company will seek to take on ship designs running on green ammonia, it said in a report on its website.

The firm has already received approval in principle from a classification society for a ship design, and has commenced laboratory testing of ammonia in marine engines.

"In FY21, the shipping of our products from the Pilbara in Western Australia to our customers around the world accounted for approximately 3.48 million tonnes of CO2-e emissions," the company said in the report.

"We support the IMO targets and are working closely with our shipping partners and industry participants to develop and implement strategies that will deliver on these targets."