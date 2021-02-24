Steve Simms, Jesper Rosenkrans Join IBIA Board

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A total of ten candidates were standing for election for the three IBIA board positions. Image Credit: IBIA

Bunker industry group IBIA has announced the result of its board elections.

Jesper Rosenkrans of Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions and maritime lawyer Steve Simms of Simms Showers LLP have joined the board, and Nicolas Vukelja of Terramar Oil was reelected for a second term, IBIA said in a statement on its website.

The board members will start a three-year term on April 1.

Patrick Holloway of Webber Wentzel Attorneys and Adrian Pask of BP Marine are stepping down from the board following the end of their terms, IBIA said.

"It was great to see such strong candidates from a variety of companies and geographic locations taking an interest." IBIA said.