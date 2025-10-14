New Dual-Fuel Ethane Carrier Joins ADNOC L&S Joint Venture Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is part of nine ethane carriers ordered by the ADNOC L&S joint venture. Image Credit: ADNOC L&S

AW Shipping, a joint venture between ADNOC L&S and China’s Wanhua Chemical Group, has taken delivery of a second dual-fuel ethane carrier - Gas Mingjiang.

The first 99,000 m3 vessel, Gas Yongjiang, was delivered in August, ADNOC L&S said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The vessels can run on ethane and conventional marine fuels.

In July 2024, AW Shipping signed a $1.4 billion contract with Jiangnan Shipyard in China.

All remaining vessels are expected to be delivered by 2028.

"Together, these vessels mark a major step forward in strengthening our ability to deliver cleaner energy to global markets," ADNOC L&S said.



"With each delivery, we are enhancing our capabilities, expanding our global footprint, and reinforcing our commitment to a lower-carbon future."